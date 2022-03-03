PINSON Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Pinson is considering forming its own school district and potentially breaking away from the Jefferson County School System.

On Thursday night, the city council will vote on if a feasibility study should be done to form their own district. Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran is heading this initiative and says he has no issues with the education students are receiving in Jefferson County, but says he and many in the community have concerns with the state of school buildings, specifically at Pinson Valley High School.

“The one we occupy today was built and launched in 1972,” Cochran said. “It was built for a much smaller size student body. Today we feel like we are one of the people that needs a new school in our system.”

Cochran adds the idea is receiving mixed reviews in the Pinson community. Some parents tell CBS 42 it could be better for students.

“Pinson had some of the lowest scores compared to other schools this year,” Karen Miranda, a Pinson parent, said.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin says cities have the right to separate from districts. He is hoping Pinson will work together with Jefferson County to do what’s best for the entire district.

Gonsoulin adds the county has spent millions of dollars making improvements to schools across the district and is working to make changes as quickly as possible based on funding.

“Jefferson County has put millions of dollars into buildings and building maintenance within just the past five years,” Gonsoulin said. “For example, Ed Rudd Middle, we just finished an $18 million renovation project at the high school and we put out a new turf field.”

If Pinson does break away from Jefferson County Schools, it would mean about 1,000 students would be removed. This would impact money being sent to the district.

The meeting to address the formation of Pinson’s own school system will be held at Pinson City Hall at 7 p.m.