Pink Heals of Central Alabama raises breast cancer awareness with pink trucks

JASPER, Ala (WIAT)– Pink is the new red for two fire trucks, one ambulance, and one command vehicle.

If that’s not distinct enough, the trucks are covered in signatures from people honoring their loved ones who have experiences with breast cancer.

The trucks are a part of Pink Heals of Central Alabama‘s breast cancer awareness raising fleet.

The vehicles are named ‘Becky’, ‘Melissa’, ‘Diane’, and ‘June’. Their stories are on the Pink Heals of Central Alabama website.

October is a busy month for the organization.

Ronald Moorehead drives ‘Melissa’ to and from multiple events and appearances.

Monday afternoon, he made a stop in Jasper.

Dressed in pink turnout gear, Moorehead stands outside the truck with a sharpie for anyone who wants to honor a survivor or memorialize someone who lost the battle.

The organization was established in 2017. Some of the older signatures have faded into the paint. Newer signatures stand out with fresh ink.

The truck made a stop in Adamsville October 23.

Adamsville Mayor Pam Palmer went live on Facebook while city workers placed signatures on the truck.

Pink Heals of Central Alabama at Adamsville City Hall We were so proud to have had Pink Heals of Central Alabama bring their BEAUTIFUL Pink Fire Truck to Adamsville City Hall! You can sign their truck in memory of someone who lost their battle to cancer, in support of someone currently battling cancer, or just sign it if you think CANCER SUCKS! Thank you Mr. Moorehead! Posted by City of Adamsville Alabama on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Palmer later shared photos from the visit.

A surprise visit is planned for Wednesday this week.

Moorehead says the truck is used not only to raise awareness, but to bring hope and joy to women and men battling cancer.

He says he’ll bring the truck to any location for free.

To learn more about the organization, you can find them on Facebook.