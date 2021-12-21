Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crashes in Marion County

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A small, dual-engine plane crashed near the Marion County Airport in Hamilton Tuesday, leaving a pilot with minor injuries.

Ronnie Vickery, chief of the Hamilton Police Department, confirmed that the plane crashed on private property and landed on a hay bale Tuesday afternoon just south of the runway, just north of I-22 between exits 11 and 14.

According to Vickery, the pilot did not have any major injuries, suffering some cuts to her face and some hip pain. He said she was alert and talking when emergency responders reached her.