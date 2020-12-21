Piedmont woman arrested for using codeine, other drugs while pregnant

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) has arrested a Piedmont woman for using drugs while pregnant.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Carissa Lynn Hanvey has been taken into custody and charged with chemical endangerment to a child.

Both Hanvey and her newborn child had tested positive for opiates, including codeine, morphine and hydromorphone. ECSO says Hanvey also did not receive prenatal care during her pregnancy and left the hospital without being discharged.

Hanvey is currently being supervised by Etowah County Corrections and will go through a treatment process upon her release from the Etowah County Detention Center. She is being held there on a $10,000 bond.

The Department of Human Resources has taken custody of the child at this time.

