Piedmont PD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Piedmont Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile girl who has not been seen since Saturday.

Victoria Jassman Webb, 15, is from the Hokes Bluff area and was recently placed in a home in Piedmont, according to PPD.

She was last seen wearing a white Champion windbreaker and green and black sweatpants that had “Hokes Bluff” written on them. She was possibly seen getting into a silver, lifted GMC truck with two males.

Webb is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 105 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Webb’s whereabouts, contact PPD at 256-447-9091.

