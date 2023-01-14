CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon killed a Piedmont man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the Nissan Altima he was driving collided head-on with a Infinity G37 on U.S. 278 about five miles west of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Infinity driver, Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont was transported via helicopter to the UAB Hospital for treatment. The ALEA reported McCallie and Breeden were not wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened.

There is no further information available. Troppers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.