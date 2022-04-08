OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Oxford and Oxford City Schools released a joint statement on an accident involving a school bus Friday afternoon.

According to the release, a driver of a pickup truck made “slight contact” with the bus just before 3:30 p.m. near Sunny Eve Baptist Church. 36 students were said to be on the bus at the time of the accident. No injuries or damage to the bus were reported, however.

Officials say the driver of the truck “appeared to have a medical issue arise” while he was driving. No further comment was made on their condition. All parents of students have been notified.

No other information has been released at this time.