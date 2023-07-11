CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 200 people attended a heated town hall meeting Tuesday morning in Pickens County, asking questions about ongoing efforts to reopen the Pickens County Medical Center.

For over an hour, State Senator Gerald Allen was on the hot seat while many residents blamed him for not doing enough to secure $8 million in funding that could have been used to reopen the hospital doors.

“I am telling you Senator Allen if you don’t open our hospital, your election is coming up and I will not vote for you and will vote Democrat,” Sherry Leal, a local resident, said during the meeting.

Resident Alisa Lang also voiced her concerns about not having a local hospital. She says when medical emergencies happen, ambulance crews have to take patients 40 miles away to hospitals in Tuscaloosa or Mississippi.

“What will it take to open the hospital? Maybe not all of it but enough so we don’t have to drive an hour away to save our family,” Lang said. “People are having heart attacks and dying because we have to drive an hour to get medical assistance.”

Although he was the target of criticism and finger-pointing, Senator Allen promised the community his heart is still with Pickens County and will do whatever he can to help.

“We are going to continue to meet because the budget process starts in November, and we are going to be at the table again with the governor fighting for this,” Allen said. “We are going to make sure our voices are heard and for Pickens County voices will be heard.”

Allen tells CBS 42 he did vote to support the overall general budget and promises his community he will try to fight for the hospital during the next legislative session.