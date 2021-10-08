Pickens County Sheriff’s Office gets new patrol boat

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has a new patrol boat they can use for water rescue and flood emergencies on the Tombigbee River.

Sheriff Todd Hall says it is an older vessel built in the early 90’s but has been fully restored and is ready to hit the water.

“Unfortunately, during the summer months, Pickensville has incidents down here where there is drownings or boat accidents. And this gives us the capability to respond to that in a timely manner,” Hall said.

This is the first boat deputies have had in many years. Hall says years ago, the Sheriff’s Office had a small aluminum boat. In past water emergencies on the river, deputies depended on the ALEA Marine patrol boat, but troopers had to bring it down from Tuscaloosa.

“The State police would come in and help and they had resources available, but it just takes them time to get over here,” said Hall.

Deputy Justin White tells CBS 42 the new and improved boat will give deputies a new tool that can help save lives.

“But we will utilize it to help stranded boaters, or god forbid someone drowns and we need to help in a search and rescue or recovery effort, we will do whatever is necessary for us to take care of the people who use this water way,” said White.

It cost $10,000 to get the boat refurbished.