Pickens county Sheriff has new police dog

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT)-Criminals beware in West Alabama, the Pickens County Sheriff’s office has a new K-9 police dog.

Deputy Taylor Gregory and his new partner “Zuna” have only been working together since August, but they are already making an impact. The K-9 is responsible for five recent arrests and also located a marijuana field.

“She is great and gives us another tool to fight crime and shes helps us detect the odor of narcotics in a vehicle in a vehicle search or a house and schools so its just a great tool to have” Gregory said.

Zuna is a Belgian Malinois K-9 and she is a dual purpose police dog that can track suspects who run from police and she can also detect the scent of drugs. Some narcotics the dog can smell include: marijuana, Cocaine and heroin to name a few.

“She can track and can track fleeing suspects and missing people. If a child goes missing she can track them and help us find them in the woods or field. And she also detects odor of Marijuana and other narcotics”.

This is the first time the sheriffs office has ever had a drug dog. Gregory says he has a special relationship with his new partner, after the shift is over he takes Zuna home to his family then the next day the crime fighting team is back at again looking for bad guys.

“We have bonded, she comes home with me and I take care of her. So we are pretty close she is my partner so if I’m at work she’s at work”.

The Sheriff department was able to purchase and train the new dog and her partner through donations from the Pickens county community.