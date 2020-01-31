Pickens County schools closed until Monday to prevent spreading of flu

REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of students in Pickens County are home sick with the flu leading for Reform Elementary school and Pickens County High school to close Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, 30 teachers and other staff members spent the day disinfecting the high school, wiping down lockers and desks and mopping floors.

Channel Williams is a science teacher who was cleaning hoping to prevent the spread of the flu.

“We have come in to disinfect the entire school starting with the library and the main office and each and every classroom. And we worked in groups to disinfect and I mean wiping down buildings, wiping down walls, wiping down lockers and everything,” Williams said.

Pickens County High School Principal Craig Perrigin says 70 high school students went home sick with flu symptoms Wednesday.

“I’ve been in education 23 years in Pickens County and I’ve seen flu bugs come through school. But I’ve never seen anything like this,” Perrigin said. “I just want to tell the parents that the teachers are working hard to get this place back safe for your kids.”

Williams says she is hoping all her students return to class soon. Having so many out sick worries her.

“Tt’s startling, one minute they are here in third period and by fifth period you see them checking out saying miss Williams I am going home with the flu. And the only thing I can say to them is I hope you feel better and drink lots of fluids and wash your hands and keep your hands out of your face,” she said.

Both schools will open back up Monday for classes.

LATEST POSTS