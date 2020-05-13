Pickens County School Board Zoom meeting hacked by ‘couple of individuals’

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Pickens County Schools is apologizing to its stakeholders after a Zoom meeting was hacked into.

According to the PCS Facebook page, the conference board meeting was hacked into by a “couple of individuals” and “inappropriate pictures and language” was shown and used by the hackers.

“It in no way reflects the views or standards of the Pickens County Board of Education,” the post read.

The board was supposed to discuss spending $350,000 to fix the the Gordo High School football stadium.

