Pickens County residents cleaning up flood damage

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Pickens County residents are cleaning up flood damage to their homes. They suffered flooding after a runaway barge hit the Tom Bevill Lock and Dam Saturday in Pickensville.

Epsie Drewry and her husband spent Monday afternoon using a wet vacuum and water hose to clean out their basement that was flooded. The couple has lived in the Rivermont community for 17 years. Many homes, including the Drewry’s, were damaged by floodwater.

“The water is coming out and it’s coming out the front but it’s coming out of the lower front of our house so we’ve started cleaning out and washing out as much as we can. Because we know the water will cause mold and mildew and causes more damage to your property if you don’t get it out of your home as quick as possible,” Epsie Drewry said.

Many parts of the Rivermont neighborhood are still underwater after a runaway barge hit the Tom Bevill Lock and Dam on the Tennessee-Tombigbee River Saturday. Drewry says the flooding has been frustrating.

“We think it was something that could have been prevented. I don’t know if they are supposed to have people who man those barges or stay on them or maybe they are short on employees I don’t know. There’s lot we don’t know, but I am glad nobody was hurt and there was no loss of life,” she said.

Pickens County Emergency Management Agency officials say the barge can’t be removed until the water levels go down.