Pickens County Medical Center closes; residents, workers left with concerns

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The only hospital in Pickens County has officially closed.

130 people are now unemployed looking for new jobs. The Pickens county medical center closed down due to financial problems.

Tonya Bryant is a former nurse who is heartbroken because she lost her job.

“Its lots of depression because I don’t have a job and a lot of anger about the way that we found out,” Bryant said. “But at the same time, my main concern is about the patients.”

The hospital opened in 1979 and used to employ 156 workers. The facility had 56 beds, but as of Friday afternoon the building is closed and doors are locked tight.

Anita Jones lost her job and used to work in the emergency department.

“It’s really wrong and I couldn’t sleep last night, a little sleep but not too good this was the only thing on my mind last night,” Jones said.

Edgar Calloway is the director of Northstar Paramedic Services. He wants residents in Pickens county to know they can still depend on their services if anyone needs to be treated at a hospital for an emergency.

Northstar Paramedic Services has a base in Carrollton and if anyone needs care, the ambulance service will transport them to Columbus Mississippi or to DCH in Tuscaloosa.

“About thirty percent of the patients that we transported in Pickens County actually went to the medical center and the rest of them go to Tuscaloosa or Columbus so we were already doing those transports there,” Calloway said.

Friday morning many former employees were loading up boxes and removing personal items. State and local service agencies were on hand trying to help displaced workers find new jobs.

LATEST POSTS