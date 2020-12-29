Pickens County man arrested on child porn charges

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 36-year-old Pickens County man is facing multiple child pornography charges after authorities conducted a multi-jurisdiction investigation.

Christopher Shaw was charged Monday night with being a parent or guardian permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter depicting children younger than 17 years old, the according to District Attorney Andy Hamlin’s Office.

Shaw’s bond was set at $1 million by Judge Sam Junkin.

“Because of the nature of the allegations and the age of the alleged victim, I asked the court to set a higher bond and that request was granted,” Hamlin said.

The investigation was conducted by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Unit and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The Reform Police Department and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office assisted with taking Shaw into custody Monday night.

At this time, Shaw is being held in the Pickens County Jail. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.