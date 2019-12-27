Pickens County family mourns loss of 3 relatives killed in car crash

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pickens County family is mourning the deaths of three of their relatives who were killed last Friday near Aliceville in a horrific car accident.

Doris Cole is heartbroken, the fatal crash claimed the lives of her two brothers, 41-year-old Jeffrey Armstrong and 42-year-old Horace Armstrong. Her cousin, 43-year-old Joe Knox, was also killed in the accident.

“It’s a heartache pain, I will tell anyone that its very heartache. It’s not nice and I don’t wish this on nobody to lose two siblings at the same time.” Cole said.

The fatal crash happened Friday afternoon on Alabama Highway 32 in Pickens County, about a half-mile from the Mississippi state line. Troopers say the car left the road, struck a ditch and flipped several times. Troopers say speed and alcohol use appear to be factors. No one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Cole says her brothers and cousin were good people who were kind and loving.

“They always had an open heart, whatever you asked them to do they would do it. Horace, Jeff and Joe always had a smile on their faces. Whatever you wanted they would do it if they had a dollar they would give you half of it.”

Two other people were also in the car during the crash. The driver was 31-year-old Aliceville resident Richard Armstrong. He and another passenger were injured and taken to a Birmingham hospital.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones is grieving, he knows the family personally and is sad that three of his friends lost their lives.

“My heart goes out to their mom and the surviving siblings. Because they were somebody’s sons and the mom at a time like this I don’t wish that on anybody. This is such a tragedy and I feel bad for this family,” Jones said.

Funeral services for 43-year-old Joe Knox will be held Saturday. Services for Jeffrey and Horace Armstrong have not been scheduled yet.

LATEST POSTS