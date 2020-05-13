Pickens County school board to discuss spending $350,000 to fix Gordo football stadium

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — School leaders in Pickens County are proposing a major renovation project for Gordo High School’s stadium and football field to fix several sink holes.

School Board member Frankie Spencer said Superintendent Jamie Chapman is proposing to spend $350,000 to pay for the renovation. Spencer opposes spending so much to fix sink holes.

“If anyone wants to support paying $350,000, their mindset is wrong for doing this because we are not in it for football. I don’t want to rule football out but our main goal is to educate our kids” Spencer said.

Resident Peggy Gilliland supports the project to fix the stadium and the sink holes. Her kids and grandchildren attended Gordo and also played sports on the football team.

“Well I think its good because this is only the recreation that Gordo has around here the football games,” Gilliland said. “And we really all support the boys you know.”

Spencer said he would rather spend the money to hire more teachers and funds to help students in the classroom.

“Well, first if we had to use this money today I would be looking forward to getting more teachers. Certified teachers in this area because we are going to need them when we come back, if we come back with all this COVID-19 thing going on, I want to keep our kids up to where they need to be,” he said.

Phone calls sent out to the Pickens County Superintendent Jamie Chapman were not returned Tuesday. The school board is expected to vote on the issue Wednesday night.

