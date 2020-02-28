Pickens County authorities teach students about dangers of drunk driving through reenactment

REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of students were learning the dangers of drinking and driving in Reform Thursday morning at Pickens County High School. First responders reenacted a fatal drunk driving accident.

State Trooper Reginal King says the purpose is to remind teenagers about the danger right before prom season starts.

“We are hoping they will take a few extra moments to think about their actions and what could happen if they were to be negligent while on the roadway,” King said. “We just want all those children to be responsible and we want them to enjoy the festivities that come with prom season and we just want them to be safe.”

During the event, called Fatal Decision, three teenagers are involved in a deadly car accident involving alcohol. One fatality and two others are seriously injured. The scenario played out in front of 400 juniors and senior students from different Pickens County Schools.

Amber Colvin is a junior at Pickens County High School. She says she and her friends learned a lot after watching the program.

“Today I learned you shouldn’t drink and drive because there’s a lot of stuff going on and you couldn’t even be at fault. It could be the other person at fault,” Colvin said. “Most children my age, they don’t listen. Lots of kids my age drink and drive and they shouldn’t.”

The “Fatal Decision” event is held every year and is hosted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

