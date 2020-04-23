PHOTOS: Weather damage from Thursday morning storms

(WIAT) — There have been reports of weather damage across Alabama due to Thursday morning storms.

CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area.

Damaged silo in Gallion (Courtesy: CBS 42)

Downed tree on a home in North Birmingham (Courtesy: CBS 42)

Knocked over trampoline in Alexandria (Courtesy: Brian Godby)

Trees downed on a power line in Birmingham (Courtesy: CBS 42)

Trees downed on a power line in Helena (Courtesy: CBS 42)

Do you have photos or videos of the storm damage that you’d like to share? Safely submit them by tweeting us @CBS_42 or you can email them to webstaff@wiat.com.

