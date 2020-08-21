PHOTOS: High school football returns to Alabama amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The band at football games are socially distancing to help curb the virus.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is back in full swing as Week 1 games kicked off Thursday night and continue into Friday.

Games in central Alabama and across the state will be a little different due tot he coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines are in place for not only the teams playing but the fans in the stands as well.

Concerns about the possible spreading of the virus grew after video and photos from Thursday’s games showed little no social distancing by fans and very few masks being worn.

CHECK OUT THE SITES OF FOOTBALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Coaches are required to wear face coverings during games.

Crowds of fans cluster together to watch the game up close.

Concerns grew after fans were seen close together with few face coverings being worn.

Some fans did wear masks, others did not.

Fans attempt to socially distance at ALexandria High School vs Hokes Bluff High School game Thursday.

Fans have to wait in line to get their temperature checked before entering the stadiums.

Fans cheer at football game during COVID-19 pandemic.

The band at football games are socially distancing to help curb the virus.

Pinson Valley High School trying to notify spectators about social distancing guidelines.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey talked to CBS 42 about the importance of fans following state guidelines in order to keep the season going.

“If we want to finish the football season, people [need to] adhere to the rules as much as possible,” Dr. Mackey said. “Yes, get out and enjoy the game, but also, be sure to adhere to those rules.”

Many teams across the state have had to cancel games due to possible exposure of the virus.

Stay with CBS 42 as this gallery will be updated throughout Friday night’s games.

LATEST POSTS