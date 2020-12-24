PHOTOS: Babies in Birmingham NICUs ready for first Christmas

Babies in the NICU at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham will soon celebrate their first Christmas (Princeton Baptist Medical Center)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Newborns in intensive care nurseries across Birmingham will soon celebrate their first Christmas.

They may not be home for the holidays, but NICU babies at Princeton Baptist and Grandview medical centers will still have a Christmas that is merry and bright.

“These beautiful babies in the NICU at Princeton Baptist Medical Center are the most precious of Christmas blessings,” Princeton Baptist Medical Center staff wrote in a holiday greeting to CBS 42.













“All dressed up and ready for the big day!” Grandview staff shared with CBS 42. “We love our sweet babies. Merry Christmas from our wonderful NICU team to you and yours.”