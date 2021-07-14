Photographer captures proposal at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden, seeking lucky couple

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A photographer says they were just taking pictures at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden over the weekend when she caught a magical moment.

Under one of the waterfalls, photographer Brandi Smith witnessed an individual getting down on one knee and proposing to their partner.

Smith began taking photos of the proposal but was unable to get in contact with them while at the waterfall. So, Smith posted the photos on her travel blog Facebook page, A Perfect Occasion, in hopes someone may be able to connect her to the lucky couple.

“I know as a married woman of 12 years I would’ve appreciated pictures like this had someone seen my husband proposing,” Smith said.

Smith is asking for everyone to share the photos in hopes the couple can get a copy of these memorable images.