JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — The K-9 injured during Sunday’s search for a missing hiker near Gurley Creek is on his way to a full recovery.

‘Razor’ suffered several broken bones while assisting in the search and rescue of the hiker, but according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff, he will make a full recovery,

Good Boy! Deputy “Razor” suffered a few broken bones during a search for a missing person on Sunday night. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on the job in about 6 weeks 🐾 pic.twitter.com/qW1fC16YNh — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) July 27, 2021

The missing hiker was eventually found and treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.