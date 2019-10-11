Phenix City Police arrest 13-year-old in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

Phenix City police have made an arrest in the death of a Phenix City 12-year-old boy who was shot in the head a week ago.
According to Captain George Staudinger, a 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the murder of John Jones. He will be prosecuted as a juvenile which means his name will not be released.
Juvenile court records in Alabama are sealed.
Staudinger says the boy is in custody in the Department of Youth Services.
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama
- Lawmakers in Washington mourn loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings