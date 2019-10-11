Phenix City Police arrest 13-year-old in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

Phenix City police have made an arrest in the death of a Phenix City 12-year-old boy who was shot in the head a week ago.

John Jones

According to Captain George Staudinger, a 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the murder of John Jones. He will be prosecuted as a juvenile which means his name will not be released.

Juvenile court records in Alabama are sealed.

Staudinger says the boy is in custody in the Department of Youth Services.