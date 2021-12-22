Pfizer’s newly FDA approved COVID-19 pill is being distributed to Alabama in January

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill for home use on Wednesday: How does it work, and who is it for? (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The new COVID-19 treatment pill from Pfizer is now on the way to Alabama.

Officials with The Alabama Department of Public Health said the treatment course includes tablets taken two times a day for five days. It’s for people ages 12 and older who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

According to the FDA, it helps reduce hospitalizations and death. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said while this pill is a great option for patients, it will be very limited. He’s urging people to not let their guard down.

“What we need to be focusing on is vaccination because in the meantime, the thing that you can do to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death is to get the vaccine,” said Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield said 780 courses of this treatment are being sent to Alabama. Keep in mind the state is averaging over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, so you can imagine how limited this treatment will be.

Treatments are expected to be distributed around the first week of January.