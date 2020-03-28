Pet rescue and adoption center saw increased adoptions as many quarantine

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — As many self-isolate amid the COVID-19 outbreak, a Blount County pet rescue and adoption center saw an increase in adoptions.

“People are adopting like crazy,” said owner of Crossing Paths Animal Rescue,Mary Ellen Tidwell. “People want to feel like they’re making a difference. Yes, adoptions have been wonderful.”

Tidwell attributes much of that to many self-isolating and quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Everybody is experiencing cabin fever and they see that adopting and taking care of a new baby is something they can do,” said Tidwell. “It just makes you feel better, I mean would you look at that sweet little face?” said Tidwell as she gushed over the chihuahua in her lap.

Governor Ivey’s order to close all nonessential services affects counties differently. Blount County, where Crossing Paths is located, considered animal shelters and adoption center as an essential service.