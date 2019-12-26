Persons of interest identified in missing Walker County man’s disappearance

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has identified three persons of interest in the disappearance of Hayden Mayberry.
Charity Dove Watts Tessener, Justin “JW” Wyatt Stone and Tommy Edwards Welch have all been named by the WCSO as possibly knowing something to do with the case.
Mayberry, 26, was last seen Nov. 19 at his residence in the Oakman area. Investigators in the case have previously stated that there is no evidence that Mayberry was kidnapped. They do say they believe foul play could have played a role in his disappearance, however.
If you know any of the persons of interest, contact WCSO at (205) 302-6464.
