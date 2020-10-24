Person who fired shots at JeffCo. deputies taken into custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies arrested a suspect after he fired shots at them while they were responding to a report of a person firing a weapon.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Jefferson County Deputies responded to the 8200 Block of West Hill Road in Pinson on a call of a person firing a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene, a male subject fired shots at them, JeffCo. deputies report. Deputies backed away from the home and called for assistance.

Contact was made with the subject’s family who stated that the subject may require mental health assistance.

Deputies were able to take the subject into custody without any injuries. The subject is being taken to a local hospital for mental evaluation.

