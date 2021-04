TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa Thursday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the incident took place in between the 100 and 200 block of Skyland Boulevard.

The subject was transported to DCH Medical Center for treatment. TPD says no officers were injured.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.