BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a pedestrian struck on Bessemer Super Highway Friday night.

Lt. Joni Money with JCSO said the accident occurred on the highway intersection near Sugar Ray Drive at around 8:23 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The roadway is currently shut down as deputies continue to investigate and clear the scene.

