Scene of a police investigation on Beulah Avenue in Birmingham (Photo courtesy of Caiden Vincent).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night.

Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition.

CBS 42 reached out to Birmingham Police Department for further details but has not yet heard back.

