Person rescued after falling and injuring self in Locust Fork river

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Warrior Fire Department announced Saturday that they rescued a person that fell and injured themselves in the Locust Fork river.

The accident happened in the area of Gurley Road around 3 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, it was determined that they needed a utility terrain vehicle and boat to extract the patient from the area.

The Regional Air-Medical Services was called to the scene to transport the patient due to the extraction time and injuries. Following a lengthy extraction from the river, the patient was taken to a Warrior transport vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.