Firefighters responding to a report of someone being trapped under rubble of a demolished house. (Courtesy of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped under the rubble of a house that was reportedly being demolished in Birmingham Monday morning, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service reports.

The BFRS responded to a person trapped under rubble of a house in the 200 Block of 54th Street North. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding how someone was in the house were not announced.