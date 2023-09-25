NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A person is dead after a shooting in Northport Sunday night.

At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the Northport Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3900 Block of Northwood Lake Drive West. Demetrius Damon Windham, Jr., 24, was found shot and dead on the scene.

The Violent Crimes Unit responded is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Northwood Lake Drive West between the Northwood Lake spillway area and Highway 69 around the time of the shooting is encouraged to contact the VCU at 205 464-8690.