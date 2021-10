BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) is working an active house fire that claimed the life of one individual Tuesday.

According to BFRS Captain Bryan Harrell, the fire, located in the 1600 block of Pleasant Grove Road, is not out as of 12:30 p.m. The identity of the person who died has yet to be released.

