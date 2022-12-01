BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been injured during a partial building collapse at a demolition site of the former Carraway Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene of a partial building collapse at the location of the hospital at 25 Street North and Walnut Hill Circle. A person was injured during the incident and was transported to the emergency room.

BFRS crew found that part of the building collapsed on a piece of machinery equipment that was a part of the demolition.

A 9,000-seat amphitheater is planned to be built on the site as part of the city’s proposed Star at Uptown development, which received $3 million from the Alabama Tourism Department last month.