Person found dead at Linn Park prompts homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating the death of a person found dead at Linn Park Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 20th Street North at Linn Park on a report of a person down.

Birmingham Public Works personnel were cleaning the park when they found a victim lying unresponsive, Birmingham PD reports. Birmingham Fire and Rescue also responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced that the victim’s death is a result of a homicide.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. And police have not yet identified the victim.