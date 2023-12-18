BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man fatally shot at the Pita Stop restaurant over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), officers responded to calls of a person shot just after noon on Saturday at The Pita Stop in the 1100 block of 12th Street South.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside of the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office (JCCO) as 30-year-old Ricardo Tafoya Garcia, of Pinson. According to the JCCO, he was shot during a reported argument with a restaurant employee.

He was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:34 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the BPD.