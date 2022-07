SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A high speed chase in Sylacauga Saturday ended with the suspect crashing after being caught.

According to authorities the chase started at 7:50 p.m. and ended in the 500 block of South Broadway Ave. when the suspect crashed into the car port of someone’s house.

The suspect was injured and flown to UAB Hospital for treatment.

