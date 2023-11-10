BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – This Veterans Day weekend, Birmingham’s Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is offering two specials to honor United States veterans.

On Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., any veteran is eligible for one complimentary Pork Chop Friday Lunch when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner or lunch entrée. The Pork Chop Friday Lunch includes a lunch-cut portion of pork chop served with potatoes and applesauce.

On Saturday, veterans are eligible for a dine-in service-only Veterans Day Early Dinner 3-course Military Menu for only $39 from 4 to 6 p.m. This includes the choice of soup or salad, a choice of entrée and a choice of dessert or substitution of an individual side.

Reservations and a military I.D. are required to receive Perry’s special offers. Reservations must be made by calling 205-968-1597 or online. Each U.S. active or former military patron must be accompanied by one paying guest who orders one lunch or dinner entrée.

Perry’s Senior Menu does not qualify as a dinner entrée for this offer. Tax and gratuity are not included. For more information about Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, visit their website here.