MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The debate on whether or not Alabama will have a permit-less carry law is still underway.

On Wednesday during the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, proponents on both sides argued about if the bill truly protects everyone. One of the groups most outspoken against the bill has been law enforcement, as some state sheriff’s have stated the bill could put officers in harms way.

Representative Allen Treadaway says during any public hearing, it’s normal to see passion on both sides.

“It’s important to hear from these folks. And for the committee to hear, offer amendments, to bring up their concerns in certain areas,” Treadaway said.

He says this isn’t the first time lawmakers have discussed or looked over a form of a permit-less carry law. And he says over years, it’s made them look at current gun laws, like how the permit process works.

“A lot of things like protection orders for abuse, folks who are adjudicated to mental defect were not supposed to be carrying a gun. These things were falling through the crack,” Treadaway said.

Eddie Fulmer with Bama Carry was in attendance at Wednesday’s public hearing. Even though some would say there were tense moments, he felt both sides were able to get their point across.

“I think the committee got a good wide variety of opinions,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer hopes the permit-less carry passes this time, but he also wants lawmakers to get it right.

“We don’t want any unintended consequences coming out. Something that might be foreign to what we really want,” Fulmer said.

Treadaway says they are working on some amendments to the bill. He believes it could be presented to the House floor as early as next week.