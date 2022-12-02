Promotion image of STOMP from the show’s official website (Photo courtesy of Steve McNicholas)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A unique British percussion performance is coming to the BJCC next week.

The American Theatre Guild will present the international sensation STOMP as part of the Broadway in Birmingham series. The show will take place at the BJCC Concert Hall stage at 7:30 p.m. on December 6 and 7.

The description of the show reads, “matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP: the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music, and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm.”

For more information and to purchase tickets to STOMP, click here.