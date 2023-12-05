BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Pepper Place will host a Holiday Open House, complete with three participating stores.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2829 2nd Ave South as an opportunity for shoppers and diners to support local businesses during the holiday season.

Shoppers can experience everything from high fashion to great reads, to even some of Oprah’s favorite things.

Stone Hollow Farmstead will be offering the opportunity to win door prizes, food at the Stone Hollow Tasting Table and pictures with Santa.

Works by Artist AK Hardeman will be available for purchase at Design Supply, as well as a Brightland Olive Oil tasting.

Finally, at Son of a Butcher, complimentary beef tenderloin and cheese board samples will be available for snacking. Butchers, fishmongers and cheesemongers will be available to answer any questions.

Son of a Butcher will be featuring their 21 Days of Dry Aging Rib Roasts, but availability is limited, so Pepper Place recommends stopping by early.

For more information, visit Pepper Place’s website here.