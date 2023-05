BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Round Room Live, in partnership with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro Inc., are thrilled to announce that ‘Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!’ will be bring back the pig in a new production filled with dancing, singing and puddle jumping.

The show will be coming to the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham on Nov. 27. Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig will be singing along some of their favorite songs and invite children to join the fun.

You can buy tickets here.