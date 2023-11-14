TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews responded early Tuesday morning to a structure fire in Tuscaloosa at an automotive facility.

At 2:15 a.m., Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue received a report of a structure fire at Pep Boys Automotive in the 500 block of Skyland Boulevard.

Upon arrival, TFR said units found smoke showing from the front of the structure.

TFR said the fire was extinguished around 3:20 a.m. There were no injuries, and no vehicles were inside the garage at the time of the fire, according to TFR.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.