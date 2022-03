BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With over a month until the Republican primary for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat, Katie Britt is making a big push to reach voters.

On Friday, Britt visited the CBS 42 Morning News, where co-anchor Lillian Lalo discussed her campaign with her, as well as recent news of former President Donald Trump withdrawing his endorsement of Mo Brooks’ campaign.

You can watch the full interview above.