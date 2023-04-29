BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 40 agencies Saturday came to City Walk for One Heart in the Park, sending a message to those impacted by violence that they’re not alone.

“What people fail to realize who is holding the gun — you’re not just hurting who you’re targeting, but you’re also hurting your loved ones, your kids, your mother, your father when you leave,” Roselyn Johnson said.

Johnson lost her son to gun violence in 2020. She is one of over 40 mothers apart of a support group called “What About Us.”

The organization was one of the agencies at the event supporting parents who have had their child die because of gun violence.

“We’re a support group that helps communicate and heals,” founder Sheree Kennon said. “We have group sessions with the mothers we participate and have outdoor activities as a family as a whole. It’s a support group. We want to show love and honor our kids.”

Other agencies American Legion and H.O.P.E also provided resources. Organizer Wanda Miller says she hopes people take away that there are people who care.

“In order for us to solve problems, we have to come together as one,” Miller said. “This is a proof positive that we can do that and that we can come out and support each other.”

If you have any information regarding a crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.