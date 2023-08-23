Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021.

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pell City woman has died after a single-vehicle crash occurred Monday night.

Stephanie R. Brasher, 41, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chrysler 300 she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned into a retaining wall at approximately 10:55 p.m. Monday. The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 225 mile marker, approximately six miles north of Pell City, in St. Clair County.

Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.