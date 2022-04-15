PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pell City mother is on a mission to improve school playground equipment after her daughter was injured last week.

Lynette Baron has a 6-year-old daughter named Jasmine, who is in kindergarten at Walter Kennedy Elementary School.

“She has severe autism, global developmental delay, epilepsy,” said Barron.

Even though Jasmine has special supervision at school, her mother said the child was somehow injured on the playground last week.

“The curved thing they said her foot slipped from and she hit her face on the other rung of the bars. Her teeth came through her bottom lip, left several holes here all the way through, broke some of her teeth and she fell and hit the ground,” said Barron.

After the accident, Barron organized a meeting with school and district leaders to push for upgraded equipment and an environment that’s more inclusive for children with special needs.

Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the meeting was productive and leaders are already brainstorming ideas.

“They’re doing a total review of our equipment and things and where we are as far as our equipment out there. But at the same time, some things we may could do in the process to even with what we have there to try to make it more of a safe environment for our students,” said Martin.

Martin stressed that student safety is the district’s top priority. Playground equipment is inspected regularly, Martin said. He added that he’s glad Barron came to the district looking for solutions.

“We’re working on developing a plan and the parent is part of that plan, and I’ll say those are the most productive meetings because the fact is when you get everybody together it creates a synergy,” said Martin.

According to Barron, the school and its’ insurer will help with her child’s medical expenses. She hopes her voice will be heard and that changes could improve safety at other campuses.

“They also said they already started to look at the playground to get it up to ADA standards as well, so like I said my daughter took one for the team but something is happening because of it and something good is coming out of it,” said Barron.

With only a few weeks left in the school year, there is no clear timetable for changes to be made. Martin said district and local officials will continue to work with Barron to find the best path forward.