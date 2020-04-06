Pell City Benjamin Moore facility reopened after being forced to close due to positive COVID-19 case

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Benjamin Moore manufacturing facility in Pell City reopened Sunday night following a period of being closed and cleaned after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to CBS 42, director of public relations Kelly Sinatra confirmed that an employee at the Pell City facility tested positive for coronavirus and that they and any employees that came into close contact were sent home to self-quarantine for 14 days with pay. The facility closed for the weekend and was reopened Sunday following a period of “decontamination and deep cleaning by a third-party organization.”

“Benjamin Moore continues to stress social distancing guidelines and has implemented enhanced measures to reduce risk and maintain worker health and safety during this time,” Sinatra wrote.

